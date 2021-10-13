Ghana, UNESCO propose Centre for excellence at KNUST

Share this with more people!

Ghana and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), have proposed the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence in Engineering Innovations, Manufacturing and Technology Transfer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, who announced this on Tuesday at the ongoing 212th session of the UNESCO Executive Board meeting at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, explained that the proposal was part of strategies to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs).

He used the opportunity to commend the leadership of UNESCO for the sustained efforts that have ensured that the Organisation remains relevant to the international community in its areas of competence in the wake of the COVID-19 global health emergency.

Dr Adutwum who has just been appointed as a Minister responsible for UNESCO relations and a member of the Executive Board, presenting Ghana’s policy statement, conveyed the gratitude of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to UNESCO and the international community for the great honour done the people of Ghana by designating the City of Accra as the World Book Capital for 2023.

He was emphatic that the Accra World Book Capital would promote education and tourism and draw international attention to Ghana’s rich heritage in its diverse forms, indigenous knowledge and culture.

The Education Minister also praised UNESCO for including Ghana in the Spotlight Report Series initiative, which is geared towards accelerating progress in African countries on SDG4 targets.

He said Ghana was happy to be included in the 12 countries selected in Africa to share experiences and good practices in foundational learning and gender parity in this new program under UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring.

In the area of culture and heritage, the Minister informed the Board that the Government of Ghana had taken pragmatic steps to preserve, protect and manage Ghana’s heritage by establishing a broad-based National Heritage Committee as part of a comprehensive strategy to address emerging challenges in Ghana’s heritage resources management, particularly in the context of the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

Ghana’s proposal to UNESCO is expected to be approved by the General Conference of UNESCO in November 2021.

Background

The Executive Board of UNESCO ensures the overall management of the Organisation as it prepares the work of the General Conference and sees that its decisions are properly carried out.

Ghana is participating in the 212th session of the UNESCO Executive Board meeting currently underway at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who is an Executive Board member of UNESCO is leading the Ghanaian delegation and would take part in the various sessions of the conference towards the development and sustainability of culture, scientific research, tourism and education among others worldwide.

Source: GNA