Home / General News / Government renews Alavanyo and Nkonya curfew

Government renews Alavanyo and Nkonya curfew

8 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The Government, has by Executive Instrument has renewed the curfew hours of Alavanyo and Nkonya and its environs in the Volta Region from 0000 hours to 0400 hours, effective from Friday, October 1.

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, in a signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Government continued to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the area and urged them to exercise restraints in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use nonviolent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

The statement said there was a total ban on all persons in Alavanyo and Nkonya and its environs from carrying fire arms, ammunition or another offensive weapons. Any person found with any fire arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Leadership is about sacrifices – Asantehene tells President

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved