Government renews Alavanyo and Nkonya curfew

Share this with more people!

The Government, has by Executive Instrument has renewed the curfew hours of Alavanyo and Nkonya and its environs in the Volta Region from 0000 hours to 0400 hours, effective from Friday, October 1.

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, in a signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Government continued to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the area and urged them to exercise restraints in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use nonviolent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

The statement said there was a total ban on all persons in Alavanyo and Nkonya and its environs from carrying fire arms, ammunition or another offensive weapons. Any person found with any fire arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA