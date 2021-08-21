Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources reassigned to India as Ambassador

Share this with more people!

Early in March 2021, when the government announced a list of 33 appointments as envoys, Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh was designated as Ghana’s Ambassador to China. He was the immediate former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. But this week when the President presented letters of credence to 13 envoys, he has been reassigned to India. It is not clear why he was reassigned because no reason was given.

According to the Ghana News Agency, the envoys including three High Commissioners, eight Ambassadors, one deputy High Commissioner, and a deputy Ambassador, are Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador to China, Mr Adagbilab Boniface Gambila, Ambassador to Burkina Faso; Mr James Komla Nyasembi, Ambassador to the Czech Republic; and Madam Perpetua Joyce Naana Dontor, Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea.

The others are Mr Samuel Jojo Effah-Broni, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco; Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner to India; Alhaji Rashid Bawa, High Commissioner to Nigeria; Mrs Angelina Baiden-Amissah, Ambassador to The Holy See; and Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Abdulai, Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.

The rest are Mr Anselem Ransford Sowah, High Commissioner to Canada; Ambassador Kwabena Osei Danquah, Ambassador-at-Large; Madam Akua Afriyie, Deputy Ambassador to China; and Madam Rita Tani Iddi, Deputy High Commissioner, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.