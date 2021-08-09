Hearts win 11th FA Cup trophy after beating AshantiGold on penalties

Share this with more people!

Accra Hearts of Oak have won their 11th FA Cup trophy after beating AshantiGold 10-9 on penalties in the finals of this year’s competition on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah scored the decisive penalty kick for the Phobians as they won the double for the first time after 21 years.

The game started in blistering fashion with Hearts applying the early pressure on the AshantiGold defence who stood resolute and curtailed the early threat from Hearts attackers.

Benjamin Afutu came close in opening the scoring for the Phobians but his header from close range, struck the cross bar with Amos Kofi Nkrumah clearing his lines.

The game was fairly balanced half-way through the first half but it was AshantiGold who had a larger share of the possession.

Despite their dominance, AshantiGold were unable to create any clear-cut opportunities with their clearest chance falling for Eric Esso who skied his 25-yard free-kick.

There was little to choose between the two sides as the first half ended scoreless.

Hearts started the second half the more determined side as they searched for the opener with the home fans getting impatient.

Amos Addai was handed a glorious opportunity to put AshantiGold ahead but his effort on goal in the 56th minute was safely gathered by goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Raddy Ovouka came close in giving Hearts the lead in the 63rd minute after goalkeeper Kofi Mensah nearly made a mess of a well- struck shot from the defender.

A defensive miscalculation from Hearts defender Robert Addo Sowah gifted Amos Addai clear sight at goal but he shockingly missed from close range.

AshantiGold marshalled the midfield department of the game in the late stage of the second half but couldn’t create any clear cut chances.

Afriyie Barnieh who was quiet in the game nearly struck Hearts infront right at the end of second half but his effort skewed wide as the game went into extra-time.

Yaw Annor at the start of first half extra time should have given the Miners the lead but his effort on goal narrowly missed the target.

Substitute Victor Aidoo had a chance to put Hearts in the lead but his header went wide as the first half extra-time ended with no breakthrough.

Both sides were very careful not to concede in second half extra-time as they game went to penalties.

Fatawu Mohammed, Emmanuel Nettey, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Victor Aidoo, Raddy Ovouka, Ibrahim Salifu and Richard Attah all scored for Hearts while Caleb Amankwah, Afriyie Barnieh, Benjamin Afutu missed their kicks

Scorers for AshantiGold include Ampem Dacosta, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Frank Akoto, Yaw Annor, Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Richard Agyemang but Amos Addai, David Abagna, Seth Osei, Kofi Mensah missed for the Miners as they missed out on their second FA Cup.

Source: GNA