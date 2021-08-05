Home / Sports / Samuel Takyi receives Olympics bronze medal

Samuel Takyi receives Olympics bronze medal

10 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Samuel Takyi – 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist.

Ghanaian Olympic boxer, Samuel Takyi has finally received his bronze medal following his impressive display at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old boxer popularly known as “Ring Warrior” secured a bronze after getting into the semis of the 57kg Featherweight division after beating Colombian boxer Ceiber Avila in the quarter-finals.

Despite being outclassed by America’s Duke Ragan in the semis, Takyi grabbed Ghana’s first medal since 1992 when the Black Meteors secured bronze in Barcelona.

Takyi became Ghana’s fourth boxing medalist, ending Ghana’s 49 years drought in Olympic boxing after Prince Amartey won the bronze medal at Munich 1972.

Clement Quartey is the most successful Ghanaian boxer at the Olympics having won silver in 1960 while Eddie Blay also grabbed bronze in the 1964 games.

Takyi now has two medals in his grasp having won a bronze medal at the African Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

Source: GNA

