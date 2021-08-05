Have confidence in Audit Service – Acting Auditor-General

Share this with more people!

Mr. Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu, Acting Auditor-General of the Ghana Audit Service (GAS), has urged Ghanaians to have confidence in the Service as it is mandated by the 1992 Constitution to execute its duties with professionalism and creditability.

He stated that every reported act of corruption must be supported with evidence and therefore the Service was ready to receive evidence gathered by patriotic citizens on corrupt practices by public officials for thorough auditing.

Mr. Akuamoah-Asiedu made the call in an address he delivered at the official handing-over of a new office building for Winneba District Audit Service office at Winneba.

The Acting Auditor-General, said the Winneba District Office, had for the past two decades, worked in a noisy area and an uncomfortable rented building.

“I am grateful to God that the GAS now has its own office close to Effutu Municipal Assembly and expressed the hope that the staff will continue to be more committed, dedicated and proactive to work, to strengthen accountability in the usage of public resources without fear or favour”, he stated.

Mr. Akuamoah-Asiedu who received the keys of the building from the contractor, handed it over to Mr. Mohammed Zakari Ali, Deputy Auditor-General (Finance and Administration).

He was joined by Mr. John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive and Mr. Edward Dua Agyeman, Chairman of Board of Directors of the Service to cut the tape to commission the building.

He entreated the district office to periodically maintain the building and not wait for it to be deteriorated before writing to the headquarters to release funds for it maintenance.

Mr. Ninson applauded the Service for working around the clock to have a permanent building in Effutu Municipality and assured that Effutu Assembly would do everything within its power to provide an access road to the area.

In his welcoming address, Mr Francis Kwami Zigah, District Auditor, paid tribute to Mr. Richard Quartey, former Auditor-General, under whose auspices the project started and all who contributed immensely towards its completion.

“We now have a permanent office building and a conducive environment to execute our duties without hindrances, but we need security to make it complete”, he stated.

“I hope, within the shortest possible period, headquarters will ensure that the area is secured with a fence and also help us to recruit a security man”, he added.

Source: GNA