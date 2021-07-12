NPC signs two-year sponsorship deal with Chinese firms

Share this with more people!

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Ghana has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with a Chinese conglomerate in Ghana.

As part of the agreement, TT Quarry, KK Quarry and Pilot Quarry would provide $20,000 (£14,734N/€16,400) to the NPC-Ghana to help with Ghana’s preparations and development of athletes for qualifying competitions ahead of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, All African Games and France 2024 Paralympic Games.

Mr. Yao Antai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the three Quarries promised to supply and support the construction of a sports center, supply clothing including tracksuits, T-shirts, and caps to the Ghanaian team which is set to compete at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Mr. Samson Deen the President of the NPC Ghana said his strategy was to develop Paralympic sports across the country and make it attractive to the people of Ghana.

Responding to the great news, Mr. Mustafa Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports said, “The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believe in youth development and continue to support the Ghanaian youth to excel in every field of their career, whether through sports, education and other forms of career choices,”.

He said the government was determined to use 2023 All African Games to be hosted by Ghana to give the Ghanaian youth best of sports facilities.

He expressed appreciation to Mr. Yao Antai, Ms. Amanda Zhang Suzhen for coming to the aid of Paralympic Ghana and further reiterated a call for other companies in the country to support Paralympic Sports.

Source: GNA