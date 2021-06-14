Suspected robber sustains police gunshot wound when escaping

Share this with more people!

Thirty-year-old Kofi Mensah, a robbery suspect, failed to escape arrest when he was shot and wounded by a police patrol team.

Mensah and his colleague were scaling a wall to run from the police after a robbery spree but his colleague whose identity is not known, escaped.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Accra Regional Police Command, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect was rushed to the Police Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

She explained that the suspect had been detained and was being processed for court on Monday.

She said on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at about 2130 hours, the Achimota School District Police was on snap check duty at the GIMPA/Fiesta Royal Junction when a driver informed them that he had been attacked by two young men at a section of the GIMPA Fiesta Royal stretch.

The team proceeded to the direction given them and the two suspects upon seeing them fled into the Achimota Forest, Mrs Tenge added.

DSP Tenge said the police laid ambush only for the suspects to emerge from another side of the forest to continue their robbery spree.

Unknown to them that they were being monitored by the police, the suspected robbers attacked another driver.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit said the team gave them a hot chase where one of them scaled a nearby fence wall and escaped but Mensah was shot when he attempted to jump the wall too.

Source: GNA