200 police officers deployed to safeguard large-scale mining concessions

Two hundred police officers have been commissioned to provide security for large-scale mining companies’ concessions across the country.

The officers, deployed on Wednesday, underwent a 10-day redeployment training programme, from April 24 to May 5, at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College at Winneba in the Central Region.

They studied Mineral Law, Voluntary Principles, Human Rights, Officer Safety, Weapon Handling, and Use of Minimum Force among other courses.

Mr George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister-Designate of Lands and Natural Resources, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the sector Minister, said the deployment formed part of government’s determination to build a viable and sustainable mining industry to mutually benefit the State and the investment community.

He also commended the five-member Committee, inaugurated by the sector minister to oversee the provision of security for the mines, and urged them to continue their good works to ensure sustainable mining practices.

Superintendent Henry Ayisi Mensah, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, admonished the officers to exhibit professionalism at all levels and not to condone illegalities.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemana Koney, expressed the Chamber’s appreciation to government for agreeing to provide security for mining companies.

He said the mining industry continued to be a major contributor to the national economy and assured of the Chamber’s commitment to providing the necessary support and cooperation to the team on the field.

Present at the passing-out ceremony were the Deputy Minister Designate of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, the Technical Director for Mines at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Peter Awuah, and the Director of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Chief Supt. Theodore Hlormenu.

Source: GNA