Kotoko, GFA in a legal tussle over Konadu’s settlement

Asante Kotoko says it disagrees with the verdict of the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning Maxwell Konadu’s settlement.

The PSC on Tuesday instructed Kumasi Asante Kotoko to pay former coach Konadu a sum of $36,000 being the residual salary for the remainder of his contract, GHC30,000.00 being the balance of his signing-on fee and GHC2,000.00 being winning bonuses.

Konadu back in March dragged Kotoko to the PSC alleging a unilateral breach of his contract, therefore, demanding his one–year remuneration, the balance of his signing on fee and qualification bonus, and an amount of $60,000 for general damages.

But the PSC in its verdict said: “The committee finds the coach’s termination hasty, premature and without just cause. Therefore it does not fall within the employment contract clause 11.4 which indicates termination of the coach’s contract without any compensation and prior notice..”

But Kotoko in a statement said it disagreed with the portion of the verdict awarding $36,000 to their former coach and would lodge an appeal in the coming days.

The club added that it would “exhaust all legal remedies available to it including pursuing the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sports”.

Source: GNA