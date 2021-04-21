Home / General News / Kasoa murder: Court orders police to establish age of suspect

Kasoa murder: Court orders police to establish age of suspect

11 hours ago

The Ofaakor District Court has ordered the police to establish the age of one of the teenagers held over the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, at Kasoa.

This was after the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, told the Court that the police were yet to reconcile the age of Felix Nyarko, one of the suspects, who was said to be 16 years.

Nyarko is standing trial with Nicholas Kini, 18 years. They have jointly been charged for murder.

They allegedly invited the unsuspecting victim to an uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

The police had told the media that on April 3, at about 1015 hours, the Kasoa Divisional Police Command received a distress call that there had been a ritual murder at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

The police said they immediately proceeded to the crime scene and saw a blue-shirted boy in a pair of white shorts lifeless, in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, after killing the boy, hid the body in the uncompleted building with the hope to retrieve it at night for rituals.

Source: GNA

