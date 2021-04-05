Two teenagers arrested for alleged murder of 11-year-old boy

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command on Saturday arrested two teenagers for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy, one Ishmael Mensah.

The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 17, invited the unsuspecting victim to an uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaa Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said on Saturday, April 3, at about 1015 hours, the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distress call that there had been a ritual murder at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

She said the Police immediately proceeded to the crime scene and saw a blue-shirted boy in a pair of white shorts lifeless in a pool of blood in an uncompleted building.

However, preliminary investigations conducted by police revealed that the suspects after killing the boy, hid the body in the building with the hope to remove it at night for rituals.

The Body of the deceased has since been deposited at Police Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem, whilst the suspects have been detained to assist police with investigation, DSP Oppong said.

Source: GNA