GFA bans Techiman Eleven Wonder for flouting COVID-19 Protocols

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Techiman Eleven Wonders from playing their home matches at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman for flouting COVID-19 Protocols during the 18th week Ghana Premier League (GPL) match against Asante Kotoko.

A statement from the GFA said, “until the case is fully determined, the Competition Department would fix the venue for the upcoming home matches of Techiman Eleven Wonders FC”.

It said the Association feels scandalised that a premier league club such as Eleven Wonders FC deliberately put the game into disrepute and the entire fate of football at risk adding that the Executive Committee of GFA condemns without reservation the violations of the Statutes, Regulations and Behind Closed Doors Protocols.

According to the GFA, they were saddened by the conduct of Techiman Eleven Wonders following their decision to issue tickets to admit supporters in the match against Asante Kotoko SC when the Association did not print and issue tickets for the match.

It said for a game that was billed by the GFA to admit only 30 club officials, Eleven Wonders FC deliberately admitted full capacity of supporters in violation of GFA Regulations and GFA Approved Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.

The statement said the GFA condemns, without any reservations, the conduct of the club and has tasked the Prosecutor to immediately charge Eleven Wonders FC, the home club for adjudication at the Disciplinary Committee concerning the various breaches.

The GFA wishes to assure all Ghanaians that the Association will continue to support the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association has urged all clubs to continue with the education of all their supporters and the public on the COVID-19 protocols.

Source: GNA