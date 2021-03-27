Home / General News / Man arrested for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend

Man arrested for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Isaac Mensah, alias Ike, is being held by the Nima Divisional Police Command over the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Ike was said to have booked a room at the Nana Gyimah Hotel, Kokomlemle, where the deceased joined him later, only to be found dead the next day when Ike was missing from the said room.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

She said a suspected case of murder was reported to the Police by officials of Nana Gyimah Hotel in Kokomlemle that on March 03, 2021, a certain man came to book a room on Monday, March 01, 2021.

“He later had a female visitor who is now the deceased. The client (who is now the suspect) left the next day and did not return,” DSP Tenge explained.

She said “The hotel management broke into the room and saw the female visitor (deceased), motionless on the bed and decided to report the incident to the police”.

Based on this information, the Police proceeded to the hotel and found the deceased who had bled to death, Mrs Tenge stated.

Ike was later arrested and is assisting police to probe the incident.

Source: GNA

