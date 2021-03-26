Court warns Akuapem Poloo to be serious

Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, an Actress, who allegedly displayed her naked picture together with her son on social media, has been warned by an Accra Circuit Court to be serious.

The trial judge, Mrs Christiana Cann also told Rosemond that “we are not joking here.”

The warning came after the court had indicated that a letter written by Rosemond’s lawyer is praying for a date in May.

The court was expected to conduct Case Management Conference (CMC) today.

Due to the absence of Rosemond’s lawyer, the Court adjourned the matter to April 6 for CMC.

Rosemond, a social media entertainer, has been charged with publication of obscene material, two counts of engaging in domestic violence.

She has however denied the charges and she is on a GH¢100,000 bail.

Police Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, the prosecutor, told the Court that they were comfortable with the new date.

The case as narrated by prosecution earlier, is that the complainant, Mr. Bright K. Appiah, is the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

On June 30 this year, Prosecution said Rosemond celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half naked and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.

The pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person undermine was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven year old son among others.

Prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Rosemond, prosecution said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

A write up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.

Prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.

Source: GNA