Registrar-General to strike out names of dormant companies

2 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The Registrar-General’s Department has issued a third and final warning to strike out names of dormant companies from its Register.

The notice comes after the Department issued previous notices published on December 1, 2020.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Jemina Oware, the Registrar-General, said “kindly note that if at the expiration of three months from the date of this notice, the Company has still not filed its Annual Returns, the name of the Company shall, unless a cause is shown, be struck off the Register and the Company shall stand dissolved.”

It said the Department by this notice urged the companies to visit www.rgd.gov.gh, click on news, and scroll down to view the list of companies the Registrar intended to strike off the Register.

Source: GNA

