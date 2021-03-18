Court adjourns Essikado-Ketan Parliamentary Election Petition to March 23

Share this with more people!

A Sekondi High Court has adjourned an election petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan in the 2020 elections, Professor Dr.Grace Ayensu-Danquah challenging the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana

Mr. Joe Ghartey, the incumbent Member of Parliament was declared winner by the EC.

The court presided over by Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere adjourned the trial to Tuesday, March 23,2021 for a ruling on an application by the 1st Respondent Mr Gharty, filed by his counsel Frank Davies.

Mr Davies had prayed the court to strike out the petition on the grounds that the petition ought to have been signed by the petitioner, Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah herself and not her counsel, Mr.David Kwadzo Ametefe.

The court after hearing some legal arguments, of which counsel for the petitioner, Mr.Ametefe (Esq.) opposed the motion adjourned for ruling on the motion on the said adjourned date.

Source: GNA