Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary Governing Council inaugurated

Share this with more people!

A seven-member Governing Council for the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Cultural Village, has been inaugurated with a charge to ensure proper governance of the site.

The members are Mr Francis Anku, Representative of Traditional Authorities, Mamaga Dewude IV, Women’s Rep., Mr Alphonse Asumah, Youth’s Rep., Mr Palas Ntsuga, Land Owners’ Rep., and Mr Godsway Fleku, Rep. for Tafi Atome community in Accra.

The rest are Mr Alexander Kwame Nketia, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) representative, Mr Godwin Agbeko Akpadzi, Assemblyman for Tafi Atome and Representing the Afadjato South District Assembly and Mr Francis Acquaye, Manager, Tafi-Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Cultural Village Centre as an ex- officio member.

The Council’s inauguration is in line with Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2393 of 2019, Tourism (Tourist Sites) Regulation, which stipulates the setting up a governing body for all tourist sites in Ghana.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), on behalf of the GTA CEO, said the L.I. also required every tourist sites to have some specific things in place to make tourists feel comfortable some of which include information centre, car parks and washrooms to be qualified as one.

The Director said “for the site to be able to run and generate the needed revenue to do things that will benefit the community, we need to put some structures in place.

“One of such things is to ensure that there is transparency, proper administrative structures and accountability. Where there is no accountability, there is confusion.”

Mr Nketia said the Council would see to it that the site’s accounts were clear, always render accounts to community members and stakeholders, and ensure revenue entitlements were evenly distributed.

He said the Governing Council would give direction to help shape the site and develop as well as formulate policies on the site.

The Director noted that it was the hope that the Tafi Atome community, the Afadjato South District Assembly and the Authority would work together to ensure that plans and programmes for the community were achieved.

Mr Nketia on behalf of the Council pledged their commitment to ensuring accountability and making sure the right things were done.

He said the Authority had advanced plans to equip the site with some materials and structures needed.

Togbe Dabra V, Chief of Tafi Atome, commended the Ghana Tourism Authority for their good works towards tourism development in Tafi Atome.

He charged the Council to carry out their mandates as assigned while calling on community members to support the Council.

Pastor Moses Agidi of the Apostolic Vision Church International, Tafi Atome who swore-in the members, urged them to work diligently as the carry out their mandates.

The Council also received training in report writing skills, customer care and professionalism, COVID-19 guidelines for sites, tourism levy collections, calculations, among others.

Source: GNA