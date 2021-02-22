AGI to profile its members for investment

Share this with more people!

The Eastern, Volta and Oti branches of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) are set to profile its members to attract investment from the business community both local and abroad for sustainable development.

This is also to position members in the industry in the region to take advantage of the business opportunities presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade (AFCFTA) program.

Mrs Lucy Tenkorang, Vice Chairperson of the AGI, who disclosed this in an interview with the GNA said the profiling exercise would be done in partnership with a private investment consulting firm.

She explained that the profiling would also create an avenue for members to attract equity financing and investors to expand their businesses.

She said the profiling platform would enable members have better partnerships and business collaborations with well-established companies to promote their products for marketing and economic growth.

Mrs Tenkorang noted that with the abundant human and natural resources in the three regions, the AGI must position itself well to utilise it for the benefit of the people in terms of job creation opportunities.

Source: GNA