The Hunger Project-Ghana exits Dwerebease Epicenter after 16 years

The Hunger Project –Ghana (THP-G), a Non-Governmental Organisation working with communities towards a sustainable end to hunger in Ghana, has exited the Dwerebease Epicenter in the Kwahu East District after 16 years.

Progress made in the four communities under the Dwerebease Epicenter, which included Onyimso, Koranteng, Abotriansa, and Dwerebease were evident as the chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities narrated the impact of the project at a ceremony to mark the exit of THP-G.

The epicenter concept is a strategy that unites a cluster of communities to create a dynamic central point where communities are mobilised for action to meet their basic needs.

The idea is to give the communities more clout with local government than a single community is likely to have while also increasing a community’s ability to collectively utilize resources.

The Dwerebease Epicenter was established in 2005 to serve as a focal point where the four communities converge and collectively pursue their development agenda, which hinges on health, education, agriculture, and women empowerment.

It comes with facilities such as a community clinic, food bank, community bank, vocational training centre, and a conference room.

Due to the integrated nature of the project, THP-G worked closely with other partners such as the District Assembly, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Department of Agriculture, Social Welfare, and Community Development.

Mr. Samuel Afrane, Country Director of THP-G, said the exit of his outfit did not mark the end of the project but the beginning of a new chapter of self-reliance.

He said it had been 16 years of mentorship that should empower the people to take innovative initiatives to bring development to the area to improve their livelihoods.

The Country Director entreated the Assembly to take advantage of the existing structures of the epicenter to address the needs of the local people because they were well represented in the epicenter concept.

He further advocated that the government should adopt the epicenter concept in the local government policy to ensure the people take responsibility and own projects brought to their localities.

He was hopeful that communities under the Dwerebease Epicenter would no longer wait for the Assembly to address their needs but rather take concrete steps to fix them even before help came.

Mr. Afrane implored them to always have a vision, show commitment and take action to achieve the vision as a people with a common interest.

Mr. Eric Hini, the District Coordinating Director, said the epicenter concept was in line with the Assembly’s vision to end hunger and poverty and promised the assembly’s commitment to support the center as THP-G exited.

He said all the services provided at the center were critical to the well-being of the people and stressed the need to strengthen the structures for the benefit of the people.

A tree was planted to commemorate the new phase of the project which would be largely driven by the people themselves.

Source: GNA