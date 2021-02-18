NGO plants 3000 trees along the banks of rivers at Atwima

Share this with more people!

The Ashan Tree Organisation (ATO), an NGO involved in afforestation is planting 3000 trees along the banks of rivers at Atwima, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The project, which has been Christened ‘River Run Indigenous Tree Planting’ (RRITP), was first piloted in the community last year with the planting of 3,500 trees of different species.

The Organisation had already dredged about three kilometres of the banks of rivers in the area to create enough space for the exercise to be carried out and also enable the trees to grow healthily.

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong 11, founder of the Organisation told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the project was in support of the global efforts against climate change, and to help minimise its negative effect on the citizenry.

The project, which was being supported by the Forestry Commission, he said, was being monitored by Ashan Tree through the use of satellite.

Nana Brempong said the project aimed at ensuring that all wetlands, streams, and water bodies in the area had different species of trees planted at their banks to prevent farming activities.

Greening a beautiful park alongside these water bodies for fresh air and relaxation was also one of the utmost priorities of the project.

All of these, according to him, would help prevent soil erosion, provide habitats for animals, raise the ground levels and provide a healthy environment to improve the health of the native people.

He said work was also on-going on the construction of a Murnau house, in the community to be used as a research centre for students in agriculture and forestry.

Different species of trees are being planted around the house, which was about 85 percent complete, and had been named after a sister city in Germany, to help in the research activities.

The construction of an ultra-modern market place, which also had trees planted all around it was also under construction in the community to provide a convenient shopping place for the people.

Nana Brempong advised the youth to cultivate the habit of planting trees in their communities and around their homes to protect the environment while improving their health status.

Source: GNA