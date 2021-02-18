Hawa Koomson apologizes over Kasoa shooting

Share this with more people!

Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has apologized for firing gun shots during the voter registration on July 20, 2020.

She said she fired the shots to defend herself because she felt her life was in danger, saying she needed to save her life on that day.

“Mr Chairman, I want to use this opportunity to apologize to the people who were too scared on that day. It was to defense of myself because I felt my life was in danger in the circumstance that I found myself. That day I thought I needed to have saved my life”.

Mrs Koomson gave the apology when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee for vetting.

The nominee, the former Minister of Special Development Initiative, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, has been been nominated as the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture designate by President Akuffo-Addo.

Mrs Koomson also described the shooting which occurred few meters away from a registration centre, as an unfortunate incident and wished it never happened on that day.

“It is an unfortunate incident and wished it never happened on that day. I prayed that it never happens again in the history of our politics in Ghana,” she added

She explained that her bodyguard had not reported for duty when the shooting incident occurred at 6am on the fateful day.

The nominee also pleaded with the Committee that since the issue was under Police investigation, she should be spared further questioning on it.

Source: GNA