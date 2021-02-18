Ghana records four more COVID-19 deaths, active cases now 7,931

Share this with more people!

Four more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the country’s death toll to 565, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

The GHS in its latest update also confirmed an additional 65 new actives cases, raising the active case count to 7,931 from a previous 7,866.

This follows the confirmation of 523 new cases of infections across the country. The new infections are results from tests conducted as at February 14, this year.

However, 454 people have also recovered since the last update, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharges to 69,775.

Currently, 92 of the active cases, it said, were severe, with twenty-nine in critical condition. These cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management.

Ghana has so far recorded 77,748 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 28,327 were from the General Surveillance; 48,758 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,186 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

A total of 849,891 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 261,009 are from routine surveillance, 426,733 from contact tracing, and 162,149 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 9.2 per cent.

Currently, all sixteen regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region continue to lead in both active and cumulative cases with 4,345 active cases and 45,544 cumulative case count. It remains the hotspot for the virus in the country.

The Ashanti Region has 1,273 active cases while its case count now stands at 13,885 followed by the Western Region with 437 active cases and cumulative cases of 4,575 and Eastern Region has 187 active cases, cumulative cases is 3,365;

Others are: Central Region with 437 active cases, total cases now 2,709; Volta Region, 334 active cases, total cases stand at 1,415; Bono East Region with 137 active cases and 972 case count and Northern Region has active case count of 65 active cases and cumulative cases of 867.

The rest are:

Bono Region- 146 active cases, 836 cumulative cases

Upper East Region –79 active cases, 814 case tally

Western North Region – 60 active cases, 773 cumulative cases

Ahafo Region- 85 active cases and 635 cumulative cases

Upper West Region – 98 active cases and 307 cumulative cases

Oti Region- 13 active cases and 258 cumulative cases

Savannah Region – Two active case, 69 cumulative cases

North East Region – 32 active cases, 61 cumulative cases

Also, there are 201 active cases and 1,186 cumulative cases from international travellers via the KIA.

The GHS, therefore, continues to urge the public to adhere to the safety protocols such as the regular washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of face mask, sanitizing the hands regularly and social distancing to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Source: GNA