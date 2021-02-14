Police shoots to death another suspected armed robber

Share this with more people!

The Police in Prampram have shot a 25-year-old suspected armed robber after he attempted to escape from custody.

Joseph Mensah, the suspect, also known as “Sharp”, was arrested on February 10, 2021 by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a robbery attack on a Sprinter mini bus with registration No. GN 8428-20 on December 14, 2020.

The suspect made away with an amount of GH¢900,000.00 concealed in a polythene bag meant for payment of wages of staff of B5 Metals Company.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, said this in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

The statement said, “in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to partaking in land guard activities and volunteered to take Police Investigators to Prampram to recover buried guns used by him and his colleagues for their activities.”

On February 12, 2021, the suspect in the company of the Police Investigators went to Prampram to a location in bush, where he attempted to escape but was shot by the Police, the statement explained.

The statement said the wounded suspect was taken to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead.

“The Tema Regional Police Command assures residents in and around Tema of its readiness to fight crime and armed robbery in particular,” the statement stated.

The statement appealed to the public to volunteer credible information, which would lead to the arrest and prosecution of suspected criminals.

Source: GNA