US government provides shea processing center, warehouses for Ghana women

Nine shea cooperatives in the West Gonja District in the Savannah Region have received shea processing facility and eight warehouses from the US government’s aid program.

According to a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com from the US embassy in Accra, the facilities were supported by two NGOs, A Rocha Ghana, and Noé, both focused on the sustainable management of environmental resources. The facilities are expected to increase incomes for about 1000 women who collect and process shea nuts.

The new facilities are part of efforts to partner with communities, companies, and non-profit organizations in West Africa to expand economic opportunities for women.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan applauded the project’s partners, stating, “these shea processing facilities directly support women with safe working environments. Providing them with productive tools and ongoing skills training shows our commitment to partnerships that lead toward economic empowerment and self-reliance”.

The $18-million, five-year programme promotes the sustainable expansion of the shea industry in Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo, Mali, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso. The partnership matches USAID funds with private sector and development partner funds to provide needed skills training and infrastructure to support women shea collectors.

By Fred Duhoe