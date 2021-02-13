Trader in court over UK visa fraud

Share this with more people!

A 66-year-old trader who allegedly collected GHC32, 200.00 from three complainants under the pretext of securing for them UK visas but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Esther Kai Lomotey who has been charged with three counts of defrauding by false pretences, pleaded guilty with explanation.

She told the court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah that she gave all the money she collected from the complainants to a connection man who promised to provide the travelling documents, but failed.

The accused further explained that following the inability of the connection man to provide the documents she sent the complainants to him.

The court then entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Esther and admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with two sureties one of whom must be a public servant.

The accused is expected to reappear on March 3.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu said the complainants are Emmanuel Kwabena Yeboah, a businessman, Kwadwo Owusu and Emmanuel Adjei, both traders.

ASP Yakubu said Yeboah and Owusu are residents of Lashibi, while Agyei resides at Buokrom, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Prosecution said the accused, a resident of New Legon, deals in clothes at Makola with one Kwasi Amanor a witness in the case.

The prosecution said in the month of August 2019, Esther discussed with Amanor that she has some links with some embassies and High Commissions in the country and that she could assist prospective applicants to secure visas to travel abroad.

The prosecution said based on that, Amanor introduced the complainants to the accused.

Prosecution said, Esther demanded and collected cash in the sum of GH¢32, 200.00 from the complainants in the presence of Amanor and promised to procure UK visas for them.

ASP Yakubu said, Esther after collecting the money went into hiding and failed to deliver on her promise.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters and the accused was arrested.

The prosecution said the accused in her cautioned statement admitted the offence and indicated that she had given GH¢28, 000.00 to one Anderson whom she claimed could procure the visas for the three complainants.

Source: GNA