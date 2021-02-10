Alhassan Andani seeks Council of State position

Share this with more people!

Naa Alhassan Andani, the immediate past Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited has joined the race to represent the Northern Region on the Council of State by filing his nomination for the elections.

Naa Andani, who is also Chief of Pishigu in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, faces competition from five other contestants for the Council of State elections scheduled for Friday, February 12.

The other contestants include; Mr Ras Mubarak, (41 years) the immediate past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, and Mr Abubakari Sadiq, a 47-year-old Businessman, who is the Yendi Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

The rest are; Abdul Rashid Mohammed, a 44-year-old Teacher, Colonel Mahamoud Tahiru (retired) Zunglana, a 61-year-old Accountant, and Mr Mahamoud Alhassan, a 65-year-old Farmer.

Meanwhile, Professor Yakubu Nantogmah, who served as the Member of the Council of State representing the Northern Region from 2017 to 2021, has not filed for re-election.

Source: GNA