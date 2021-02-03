Ghana records 772 new COVID-19 infections

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 772 new cases of infection of the Coronavirus, raising the country’s active case count to 5,515.

The country has also recorded eight new deaths relating to the disease since the last update on Sunday, January 31, 2021, bringing the death toll to 424.

The new infections are from tests conducted as at January 30, 2021.

The update further disclosed that 607 more people have recovered since the last update, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 61,843.

Currently, 119 of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 41 in critical condition. These cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 67,782 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 25,603 were from the General Surveillance; 41,050 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,129 have been recorded from international travelers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

A total of 783,432 tests have also been conducted. Out of this, 243,167 are from routine surveillance, 389,159 from contact tracing, and 151,106 from international travelers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport. The positivity rate is 8.7 per cent.

Currently, all sixteen regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region remains the hotspot for the virus in the country accounting for more than 50 per cent (3,127) of active cases and with a cumulative case count of 39,742.

Ashanti Region has 884 active cases while its case count now stands at 12,444, followed by the Western Region with 339 active cases and cumulative cases of 3,563.

Others are: Eastern Region has 155 active cases, cumulative cases is 2,880; Central Region with 121 active case count, total cases now 2,321; Volta Region, 183 active cases, total cases stands at 988; Bono East Region with 19 active cases and 814 case count and Western North Region has active case count of 25 and cumulative cases of 712.

The rest are:

Northern Region – 107 active cases, 716 cumulative cases

Bono Region- 24 active cases, 667 cumulative cases

Upper East Region – 196 active cases, 713 case tally

Ahafo Region- 10 active cases and 548 cumulative cases

Oti Region- Two active cases and 246 cumulative cases

Upper West Region – 59 active cases and 211 cumulative cases

Savannah Region – One active case, 63 cumulative cases

North East Region – Three active cases, 25 cumulative cases.

Also, 260 active cases are from international travellers (KIA).

Source: GNA