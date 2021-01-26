Government to procure 100 more ambulances for NAS

Share this with more people!

The government will soon procure additional 100 ambulances to augment the fleet of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister for Health designate, who made this known, said Parliament had already approved the purchase of the 100 ambulances to be added to the existing 296 ones, which were distributed under the one constituency, one ambulance initiative.

He was speaking at the passing-out parade for batch three of Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMTs) at the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School at Nkenkaasu in the Offinso North District.

A total of 128 advanced technicians made up of 89 males and 39 females passed-out at the ceremony.

Mr Agyeman-Manu pointed out that the increase in the number of ambulances under the one constituency, one ambulance initiative had allowed for the expansion of pre-hospital emergency care services across the country, adding that, the recent passage of National Ambulance Service (NAS) Bill had also brought a sigh of relief to the Service.

The Minister said it was the vision of the Ministry of Health to administer, maintain, and operate a nationwide comprehensive Emergency Medical Services system, which is designed to reduce medical emergency deaths, injuries and permanent long-term disabilities in the country.

This would be done through the implementation of a fully integrated cohesive network of related components.

The system would also provide for the arrangement of personnel, facilities and such equipment, primarily in the pre-hospital setting for effective and coordinated delivery of health care services.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said NAS had over the last 16 years developed expertise in the pre-hospital management of casualties, stressing that, NAS was in the forefront of providing pre-hospital care to the injured and the sick.

Currently, there are 327 AEMTs, and the total staff strength of Emergency Medical Technicians stood at 2,112, which formed the NAS Emergency Medical Service team, who are relied upon to respond to emergencies in the country.

There are also 450 drivers in training school, while 450 technicians are being processed to start their training soon.

Mr Agyeman-Manu commended Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of NAS for spearheading the development of the Service, which he described as the first of its kind in the West African Sub-region.

He pledged to tackle the infrastructural challenges currently facing the training school.

Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, urged the government to adopt the School and make it more useful to benefit Ghanaians and beyond.

Ms Evelyn Asantewaa Baomah, a 26- year-old female, was adjudged the overall best graduating cadet.

She also received the best in academics and CEO’S awards.

Source: GNA