COVID-19: Let’s restrict social activities – GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the government to as a matter of urgency restricts social activities like parties, church services, and funerals to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

It also called for markets to be regulated and as much as possible, restricted considering the new trends of an average of 600 new COVID-19 infections in the country daily.

A press statement issued by the GMA in Accra on Monday, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Covid-19 pandemic was still a major health threat to all persons living in the country due to the recent trends.

The statement jointly signed by Dr Frank Ankobea, President and Dr Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the GMA, said the pandemic had a potential to further weaken the already fragile health systems in the country and must be checked.

It said the non-adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures had the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease.

The statement called on the government to restrict the number of people attending the state funeral for the late President Jerry John Rawlings and encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other social media platforms.

It asked the government to also ensure prompt, continued supply and adequate distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all health workers in various health institutions.

“Suppliers and vendors of the various types of PPEs, especially the face mask should not take advantage of the new surge of COVID-19 cases and the increasing demand for their products by scaling up process, this, in the long run, will not inure to the benefit of the country in our quest to defeat the virus,” it added.

The statement entreated Ghanaians to get tested for all flu-like symptoms and as much as possible desist from self-medication and underscored the need for all to adhere to all safety measures.

Source: GNA