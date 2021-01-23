EC to conduct Council of State elections on February 12

Share this with more people!

The Electoral Commission has fixed Friday February 12 as the day to conduct Elections to elect Regional Representatives to the Council of State.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the elections would be held in all Regional Capitals at venues to be determined by the commission.

“All qualified persons who intend to stand for the said Elections should submit their Nomination Forms with two post-card size copies of recent photographs (bust) to the Regional Director of their respective Regions from Monday, 1st February to Thursday, 4th February 2021, between the hours of 0900 hours and 1200 midnight and 1400 hours to 1700hours each day”.

The statement stated that every nomination must be proposed and seconded by two Registered Voters and supported by 20 Registered Voters in the Region.

It said the consent of the Candidate must be endorsed thereon.

“Copies of the Nomination Forms may be downloaded free of charge from the Electoral Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) and completed in triplicate” the statement said.

Source: GNA