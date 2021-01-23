Asante Kotoko terminate Sulley Muniru’s contract

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko has terminated the two-year contract of midfielder Sulley Muniru.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors in November 2020, but had been battling recurrent injuries in the ongoing season.

A statement signed by Mr. David Obeng Nyarko, Ag. Communications Director for the club said Kotoko would not incur any losses following the termination.

“It is significant to note that this termination does not come with any compensation both now and in the future.

“It is also important to state that as a matter of fact Muniru Sulley since joining the club was never paid any salary nor signing on fee,” the statement said.

Muniru who is the younger brother of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari had played for numerous European clubs including CFR Cluj, Yeni Malatyaspor, Tondela and Tambov.

Muniru started his playing career with Ashanti Akim Missiles and also featured for Liberty Professionals.

Source: GNA