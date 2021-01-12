Two held for smearing pepper on Bolt driver’s face

The Police have grabbed a second suspect in the case in which an unemployed man smeared powdered pepper onto the face of a Bolt driver in a bid to rob him of his mobile phone.

Solomon Anum, the second suspect, appeared at an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, following his arrest on January 5, this year, by the Police.

Raphael Maamah aka Tema Boy on December 16, 2020, appeared before the same court after Anum, aka Container Money, who is said to have committed the act with Maamah could not be traced.

On Monday’s sitting, Maamah and Anum were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty after Prosecution amended the charge sheet and charged both accused persons.

Earlier, the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah granted Maamah bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with three sureties, who are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢3,000.00 monthly.

Anum was also granted GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties who are to be public servants. The sureties should earn not less than GH¢3,000.00 a month.

Maamah and Anum, who did not have legal representation, are to report to the Police every Monday pending the determination of the case.

The court ordered the Prosecution to file their disclosures by January 25, this year.

The case was, therefore, adjourned to February 3, 2021, for the case management conference.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant Kester Anderson was a driver working with Bolt Transport Services and resided in Tema.

He said Maamah and Anum resided at Teshie Maami. On November 29, 2020, at about 2305 hours, the complainant received a request from the accused persons at Teshie Agblezaa.

The prosecution said the complainant was to transport the accused to Salem Square at Teshie.

Chief Inspector Haligah said on the way, Maamah who was sitting behind the complainant quickly smeared pepper powder unto the complainant’s face.

He said Maamah’s accomplice, Anum, quickly took the complainant’s techno Camon-11 mobile phone valued at GH¢800.00 and they both bolted.

The Prosecution said the complainant shouted for help and some ladies provided water for him to wash the face.

He said a report was made to the Police at Teshie and during investigations, Maamah was arrested.

The prosecution said Maamah mentioned Anum aka “Container Money” as his accomplice and informed the Police that it was Anum who used his mobile phone to request the services of the Bolt driver.

Bolt Services offered the Police details of the phone number used in requesting their services.

Maamah, however, could not lead the Police to the said accomplice.

On January 5, this year, Police intelligence led to the arrest of Anum.

Source: GNA