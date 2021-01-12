Police arrests man in alleged secessionists’ case

Share this with more people!

There was drama at the Kaneshie District Court premises on Monday when the police picked up a man believed to be in his early 30’s. It was unclear what his offence was.

The man, whose name was not readily known, was picked up after he showed up at the hearing of the case of the alleged fake lawyer, who was nabbed for representing some secessionists in court.

The man was always in court anytime the case of the alleged secessionist came up for hearing.

Denis Seyram Benson, the alleged fake lawyer, is standing trial with 21 others on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime namely treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime namely causing damage and causing unlawful damage.

Sergeant Richard Amoah, one of the prosecutors in the case, informed the court that investigations were ongoing.

He said once investigations were completed, the matter would be forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

Defence counsels in the matter renewed their bail application.

Benson’s lawyer, Rexford Nii Nortey Lokko, told the court that his client was arrested on a different offence but was included in the alleged secessionists’ case.

Mr Lokko said Benson had GH¢10,000.00 and a mobile phone with a SIM card seized and the Police were using the items as a punishment.

Counsel said his client was kept in custody since December 17, last year based on “investigations have not been completed.”

Responding to Mr Lokko’s arguments, Sergeant Amoah said the Police were engaging in a systematic process to ensure innocent people were not wrongly charged.

According to him, “the Police would not conduct a hasty investigation, we will complete our investigations within a reasonable time.”

The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye turned down the bail application for the accused persons.

According to the court, in order not to usurp the powers of the trial court, it could not grant bail.

The court noted that there had not been an unreasonable delay and the grant of bail could also affect police investigations.

The Court adjourned the matter to January 27, 2021, after remanding the accused persons into National Investigations Bureau’s custody.

The facts, as narrated by the Prosecution, were that the suspects were members of a prohibited organization so-called Western Togoland Foundation and related organizations.

He said on September 25, last year, the suspects agreed to secede from the Republic of Ghana and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the Volta Region.

The prosecution said the suspects overpowered the officers at the stations, broke into their armouries and made away with 17 AK47 assault rifles, five pump action guns, one shot gun, two Mack three guns, three SMG’s rifles; eleven rubber bullets; 25 rounds of 37 mm tear Gas Cartridges, 300 rounds of AK47 ammunition.

The prosecution said the accused also drove away from the station a Patrol vehicle at Aveyime Police Station.

He said the accused and others at large also broke into the rooms of the Police at Aveyime and made away with television sets, sound systems, monies and Police accoutrements.

He said on October 19, this year, Police investigations led to the arrest and retrieval of some items stolen from Aveyime and Mepe, including 30 rounds of AK 47 ammunitions, Six AK 47 magazine and one bayonet.

Thirty-two of the alleged secessionist were discharged at an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, December 21, last year but were re-arrested and 22 were put before the Kaneshie Court on Tuesday, December 22 last year.

The accused included Nene Kwaku Agblorm II aka Joshua Tawiah Agbolorm; Abednego Dzereke Mawuena; Emmanuel Hayford Afedo; Richard Doglo Ametepe; Benjamin Kplivi; Samuel Wor; Charles Elo; Richard Kwasi Norgbordzi; Stephen Kpexor; and Ebenezer Nyaletasi.

The rest are Cephas Zodanu; Moese Gadago; Ernest Dzitor; Vincent Amaglo Gakpetor; Atigah Dziwornu aka Adonis; Godwin Adzowu; Samuel Yoa Fiagbedzi; Samuel Atsu Gagbetor; Joseph Nyamewu; Afetorgbe Kpogo; and Dennis Seyram Benson.

Source: GNA