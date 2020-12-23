GFA bans Kofi Manu

Share this with more people!

The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has imposed a one-year ban on Mr. Kofi Manu, a Football Administrator for breaching the code of ethics of the Association.

According to the GFA, Mr. Manu breached Article 18 of the GFA Code of Ethics (2019).

In view of this, Mr. Manu is barred from taking part in all football-related activity for a period of one year.

The GFA Ethics Committee at its meeting held on December 10, 2020, found Mr. Kofi Manu to have breached Article 18 of the GFA Code of Ethics (2019) (Duty to Cooperate) which imposes a duty to assist and cooperate truthfully, fully, and in good faith with the Ethics Committee at all times, and not to take any action actually or apparently intended to obstruct, evade, or otherwise interfere with any actual or potential Ethics Committee proceedings.

The Committee had commenced proceedings into Mr. Kofi Manu’s alleged involvement in Tiger Eye’s Number 12 Documentary.

Mr. Manu was served notice in a letter dated November 23, 2020, to appear before the Committee in person on Thursday December 3, 2020.

A copy of the Tiger Eye’s video was added to the letter.

However, Mr. Manu failed to appear before the GFA Ethics Committee. Mr. Manu had also failed to honour a previous invitation to appear before the Ethics Committee on November 19, 2020.

In a letter dated December 1, 2020, Mr. Manu raised various issues that could have been resolved if he had attended the meeting scheduled for December 3, 2020.

On the basis of his conduct, the Committee found Mr. Kofi Manu guilty of breaching Article 18 which imposes the following sanctions in case of violation fine of at least GH¢5,000 a ban on taking part in any football-related activity for a maximum of two years

Going forward, the Committee expects Mr. Kofi Manu to act in good faith and desist from acts that could bring the image of the game and the GFA into disrepute.

Source: GNA