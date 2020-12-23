Home / Sports / Coronavirus: FIFA cancels Women’s U-17, U-20 World Cup

Coronavirus: FIFA cancels Women’s U-17, U-20 World Cup

10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has cancelled the FIFA U-17 & U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to member Associations through the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) on Monday, December 21, the World football governing body confirmed the cancellation of the two tournaments and the qualifiers.

“We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID-19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to cancel both the U-17 & U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Source: GNA

