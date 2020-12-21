NDC’s accusations are unfounded – EC

Share this with more people!

The Electoral Commission’s (EC) preliminary investigation into vote-rigging for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Presidential Candidate, New Patriotic Party (NPP), has proven to be unfounded.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had alleged at a presser that the elections were marred by anomalies, including vote padding, over-voting, and errors in the tabulation which favoured the NPP’s candidate.

However, a highly placed source at the EC told the Ghana News Agency that no official report had been lodged at the Commission concerning the allegations.

The source explained that the supposed Sunyani West(Bono) SDA Primary School, Chiraa 1 Polling Station, initially had a total of 49 voters, however, the register was later updated to 610.

The Commission duly notified the political parties and also served them with the updated register before the election.

The EC official said their checks indicated that allegation of vote padding in Ejisu, Atwima Kwanwoma, Akrofuom, Atwima Nwabiagya North, Manhyia North, and Gushegu constituencies were untrue.

“It is sad for the NDC to accuse the Commission of issuing out stamped ballots to the New Patriotic Party ahead of the elections.

“It is not possible for us to do that because we carried along all stakeholders every step on the way, from the voters registration to the declaration of results,” the source said.

The source said all the temporary and permanent officers of the Commission were given a strict code of conduct and cautioned that punitive actions would apply if found culpable of any offence.

“For example, if an allegation of over-voting is proven to be true at a polling station, the Presiding Officer will be required to provide answers to the Police and the court on how that happened and why the fellow should not be punished,” the source said.

Source: GNA