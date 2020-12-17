WAEC releases 2020 BECE provisional results

Share this with more people!

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Wednesday released provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement copied to the GNA, WAEC said the results have been dispatched to the various schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors of Education.

According to the statement signed by Mrs Agnes Teye–Cudjoe, Head, Public Affairs, Head of National Office, WAEC, the Council had also hosted the results online and candidates who desire to check their results on WAEC’s website, www.waecgh.org.

The statement said the Final Award and the Examiners Appointment Committee for the BECE had approved the cancellation of 417 candidates’ subject results for bringing foreign material into the examination hall and engaging in collusion.

According to the statement, 44 candidates had their entire results cancelled for bringing mobile phones into examination halls.

Again, 977 candidates have had their subject results withheld pending the conclusion of investigations in various cases of alleged examination malpractices.

“The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations,” the statement added.

The Council commended all stakeholders especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, the Security Agencies, Supervisors, Invigilators, Examiners, and all who in various ways supported it in the conduct of the examination and release of the results.

About 531,707 candidates comprised 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the 2020 BECE. The candidates were from 17,436 schools and the examination was administered at 2,012 centers.

Out of the total number of candidates who initially registered, 1.59 per cent were absent, the statement said.

Source: GNA