NAM1 trial adjourned to January 20, 2021

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Ms Ellen Asamoah on Wednesday adjourned the case involving the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1 to January 20, 2021.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that investigations were ongoing.

He then prayed the court for an adjournment of which there was no objection from the defence.

There has been series of adjournments in the trial all at the instance of the prosecution.

According to the prosecution they are still waiting for advice from the Attorney-General’s Department.

The accused was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without license, sale of minerals without license, unlawful deposit taking, and money laundering. It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money estimated to be about GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

He had pleaded not guilty to all charges against him by the State and the Court granted him bail, in the sum of GH¢1 billion with five sureties, three of whom are to be justified.

Source: GNA