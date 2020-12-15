Hohoe residents expect lean government under Akufo-Addo’s second term

Share this with more people!

Some residents of Hohoe are expecting President Akufo-Addo’s next government to witness lean Ministerial portfolios and abolish double deputy ministerial positions to save resources.

They suspected the large number of more than 110 Ministers was helpless and demanded a cut down.

Mr Edem Abio, a driver said he expected government to reduce the number of ministers in the next government adding that the utility of the large numbers failed to correspond to delivery.

Residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said their expectations ranged from infrastructural development, education, employment to health and women empowerment.

Madam Rita Batse, an Entrepreneur, said government’s policies in the last four years were commendable and her expectation for the next four years was based on employment, education, women empowerment and health.

She said government must endeavour to complete all district hospitals which were under construction, provide employment and increase the accessibility of healthcare.

Madam Batse noted that government must invest in education and expand facilities under Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) while ensuring that more girls gained knowledge and skills for employment.

She said government must institute a policy such as the COVID-19 Fund to support businesses that may be affected by disasters and not only pandemics. “When businesses survive, government survives.”

Master Patrick Amankwa, a Senior High School (SHS) graduate, said he expected availability of scholarship opportunities to students nationwide to further their education.

He said there was the need to tackle double-track system by providing more infrastructure to eliminate the system since it was not helping academic activities.

Mr Abdullah Iddris, a trader said he expected government to reduce taxes on goods and services to enable them to purchase goods that would help them expand businesses adding that government should also provide the avenue for accessing loans at moderate rates.

Source: GNA