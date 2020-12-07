Voting processes across Ghana generally peaceful

Share this with more people!

Voting across the country has been generally calm, orderly and peaceful. Correspondents across the country report insignificant incidents, often related to missing names on the voter register – a few were resolved and the individuals were allowed to vote

Voting started around 7am in most polling stations. Correspondents visited polling stations in the Ketu South, Keta, Anlo and South Tongu, Madina, Ablekuma, Adenta, and Bole, among others.

Apart from security men present at various polling stations, there are no other armed security men on the streets that could cause any apprehension as alleged in the media prior to election day.

There are 12 Presidential candidates contesting the elections but the contest is expected to be close between incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The other Presidential candidates are: Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, of the Ghana Union Party (GUP), and Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Others are; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga of All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

The rest are; Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Alfred Kwame Walker, an independent candidate, and Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

There are 914 Parliamentary candidates are contesting for 275 seats across the country.

The elections are being held in 38,622 polling stations across the country.

Voting will end at 5pm after which the ballots will be counted.