Police arrests EC officials for tampering with presidential ballot paper

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Police Service has arrested officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) for allegedly tampering with the presidential ballot paper at the Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central constituencies.

A statement by the EC, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said information reaching the Commission indicated that there had been isolated cases of presidential ballot paper being tampered with at those two polling stations.

It said the EC, working with the Ghana Police Service, had identified the suspects and removed them from post pending further investigations.

The statement noted that the presidential ballot paper for the 2020 General Election had twelve (12) candidates.

“For a correctly thumb printed ballot to be considered valid and counted, all the presidential candidates must be on the ballot paper,” it said.

The statement urged all EC staff and field officers to let the truth and integrity guide them as they continued with the important national exercise.

It implored political party agents to be vigilant to ensure a free, fair, credible and transparent election.

Source: GNA