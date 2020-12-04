I’m not aware of any letter inviting Agongo for payment – Witness

Mr Peter Osei Amoako, the Director of Finance at COCOBOD, on Thursday said he is not aware of any letter dated November 20, 2014 inviting Seidu Agongo to pay the sum of GH¢6,492.50.

The payment is the cost of reassessment and evaluation towards the renewal of certification from Cocoa Research Institute (CRIG) for Lithovit Liquid fertilizer for the year 2015.

Mr Amoako, the sixth prosecution witness in the trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni and two others, said he only knew Dr K. Opoku-Ameyaw, who signed the letter by name but they had never met.

The witness said he was not aware of any letter dated July 7, 2017 from CRIG inviting Agricult Ghana Limited to pay the sum of GH¢3,000.00 as the reassessment and evaluation fee for the renewal of CRIG certification for the Lithovit Liquid fertilizer for the year 2018.

He said by virtue of a notification of award, payment for that product was supposed to be effected 30 days after delivery; “This is the notification. If the services were provided, then COCOBOD will pay”.

Mr Amoako said he could not recall specific dates and amounts of payment made for Lithovit liquid fertilizer by COCOBOD.

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretenses, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by a public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.

The trial was adjourned to December 9, 2020.

Source: GNA