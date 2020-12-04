Home / Tourism / Boeing 737 Max resumes flights in US after 20-month grounding

Boeing 737 Max resumes flights in US after 20-month grounding

1 hour ago Tourism Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

The Boeing 737 Max completed its first public flight Wednesday after being grounded for 20 months following two fatal crashes last year.

With a group of journalists on board, the 45-minute flight from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma was the latest effort of American Airlines, one of the Max’s biggest customers, to demonstrate confidence in the plane’s safety.

Last month, the US Federal Aviation Administration rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of the Boeing 737 Max, paving the way for the Max’s return to commercial service.

The Max had been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed all 346 people aboard two flights.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ghana government secures 600-acre land for Cape Coast Airport

A delegation from the Aviation Ministry, led by the Minister, Mr Koffi Adda, has inspected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved