My ambition is to make life comfortable for Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has advised the electorate to vote decisively for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 General Elections.

The 2020 polls, he said, offered the citizenry another opportunity to endorse his Administration for more socio-economic development projects.

“My ambition is to make life comfortable for Ghanaians,” he affirmed, adding that the successful implementation of programmes encompassing ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’, ‘One District, One Factory’ and ‘Free Senior High School’, was an indication that the government cared for the people.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people at Akomadan in the Offinso-North District, as part of his three-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The President is in the Region to inspect and inaugurate development projects, to interact with traditional authorities and to also explain the government’s development policies and programmes to the people.

He would give an account of his stewardship since taking over power in 2017 while soliciting votes from the electorate as Ghana goes to the polls.

President Nana Akufo-Addo warned the electorate to be wary of dissident NPP members contesting in this year’s elections as independent parliamentary candidates.

Such people, he explained, were not well-bred NPP activists as they did not believe in the Party’s ideologies, saying the electorate should resolve to vote against such selfish elements.

Source: GNA