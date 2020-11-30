Government awaits cabinet approval to commence national airline – Minister

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Aviation said it is waiting for cabinet and Parliamentary approval to commence the operations of the home base carrier in the country.

A statement signed by Mr Joseph Adda, the Minister of Aviation, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the Ministry was at an advanced stage in its negotiations with EgyptAir on a strategic partnership arrangement to relaunch a National Flag Carrier but the matter has not yet received Cabinet and Parliamentary approval.

The statement said the Ministry of Aviation had cited false news making the rounds on the social media that President Akufo-Addo would hand over five aircraft to the Ministry on Sunday, November 29 to commence the operations of the Home-Based Carrier.

It said two processes were yet to be carried out, an Air Carrier License obtained before an Air Operator Certificate granted by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority before the Ministry can take delivery of and operate any airline or use any aircraft.

“However, we wish to state that the President is not yet delivering the aircraft as those processes have not been concluded”.

The statement said the government was optimistic that the agreement would go through by the end of the year to place the Black Star back in the sky to give Ghanaians the benefit of air service under the national flag but for now, it is not today.

“We, therefore, ask the general public to disregard the false news that His Excellency the President will deliver five aircraft to the Ministry of Aviation today.

Source: GNA