Man who stole tricycle goes to prison for five years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Emmanuel Akorley Sulley a driver to five years imprisonment for stealing a tricycle valued at GH¢13,500.00.

When the court presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah enquired from the accused the whereabouts of the tricycle, Sulley who had pleaded guilty, said he took it to Mankessim in the Central Region where someone borrowed and never returned it.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Adiza Suleman said the complainant Linda Asante, is a trader residing at Ablekuma, while the convict is a driver residing at Weija all suburbs of Accra.

Supt. Suleman said the complainant buys pure water rubbers for recycling.

She said on July 5, this year, the complainant purchased a brand new tricycle with registration number M-20 GR-6057- at a cost of GH¢13,500.00 to be used for her business.

Supt. Suleman said the complainant engaged the services of the accused as a driver of the tricycle and on July 8, this year, at about 0730 hours, Sulley drove the complainant to a customer’s house at Mallam Atta to buy treated water used rubbers but the said customer’s shop was closed.

Prosecution said the complainant them asked Sulley to wait as she tries to locate the said customer.

She as soon as the complainant left, the convict drove the tricycle away to an unknown destination.

Prosecution said the complainant searched everywhere for Sulley but could not find him so reported the matter to the Police.

Supt. Suleman said on September 1, this year, the complainant spotted Sulley at Abossey Okai Zongo riding the tricycle and caused his arrest.

During investigation, Sulley admitted the offence in his investigative cautioned statement and indicated that he drove the tricycle to Mankessim and Ajumako Nkwantanum both in the Central region.

Police investigations revealed that no theft case was reported by Sulley to the Police in the Central Region.

Source: GNA