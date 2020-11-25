President Commissions first phase of Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday commissioned the first phase of construction work of the $135 million three-tier Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange project.

Completed five months ahead of schedule, the first stage of the project involved the construction of a 550- metre east-west overpass between Graphic Road and Dr. Busia Highway (Kaneshie Mallam Road) and storm drains.

The development, expected to ease traffic congestion on the Graphic Road- Kaneshie Mallam Road axis of Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle, paves way for the immediate commencement of the stage two of the project.

“The completion of phase one of the Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange shows the seriousness that my government attaches towards addressing the congestion in some of the major cities of our country,”

President Akufo-Addo who is on a two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region said at a brief ceremony held atop the overpass at Abossey Okai in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

“Today event is further testimony to government’s determination to the issue”, he said.

“Noting that it was only under his government that about five interchanges are being constructed at the same time, the President said there was no reason for Ghanaians not to extend his mandate considering the commitment of his administration to improve the country’s infrastructure.

“This is the first time in our nation’s history that more than five interchanges are being constructed within the first term of any government. So if there is any reason to give Nana four more to do more for you, this is one of them” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that his administration was working assiduously to address traffic congestion challenges in Accra and all other major cities in the country.

He noted that the completion of the phase one of the interchange would bring relief to commuters on that stretch of the road, adding that the Kaneshie to Mallam Junction stretch of the project would be tackled soon to resolve traffic situation on that road corridor.

He urged road users, traders and residents in the areas affected by the project to bear with the contractors to ensure that the next phase was also completed on time.

The second phase of the project will involve the construction of the third-tier flyover on the Ring Road from the Awudome Cemetery area to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai, as well as improvements in critical arterial roads and construction of storm drains.

As part of his two-day tour of the Region, the President after the commissioning, visited the Kaneshie Market and the Kokompe Market all in the Okaikwei South Constituency, where he interacted with vehicle spare parts traders, residents, identifiable groups and leaders.

He is expected to make whistle stops at the Abeka Market in the Okaikwei Central Constituency and the Anyaa Market in Anyaa Sowutuon Constituency to engage traders, drivers and other constituents including Chiefs, identifiable groups and residents.

The President is also expected to make stops Santa Maria, Trobu, Amasaman and Kotoku to meet with residents and leaders of those areas.

Source: GNA