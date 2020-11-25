Media criticism must improve electoral process – EC Chair

Share this with more people!

Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has asked the media to be circumspect in their criticisms in order not to disrupt the electoral processes.

She said criticisms should be geared towards improving the electoral processes and not “to disrupt the system.”

Mrs Jean Mensa said this at a training workshop for selected media practitioners from the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions.

It was organised by the EC in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The EC Chairperson said the media remained the Commission’s key partner and urged them to be truthful and transparent in the coverage of the December polls.

She said there was no secrecy in the electoral system, stressing that the Commission had been transparent and objective in its dealings.

Mrs Mensa said all was set for the polls and called for support from all stakeholders because “Ghana must win.”

Affail Money, President of the GJA, charged media practitioners to help build faith in the electoral process.

Source: GNA