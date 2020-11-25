Mahama has nothing to offer – Akufo-Addo

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday enjoined Ghanaians to distrust the many promises being made by former president John Mahama in his bid for another shot at the presidency.

He said Mr Mahama’s abysmal record in office, which led to his exit from the presidency after the 2016 elections, was evidence enough to Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate had nothing more to offer the country.

The President was interacting with residents, traders, chiefs and identifiable groups when he visited the Kaneshie, Abeka and Anyaa Markets, Kokompe, Santa Maria, Ofankor, Amasaman, Kotoku and Odupon on the first day of his two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He found it surprising that Mr Mahama was vying again for the presidency, when he had during his tenure in government, presided over the worst economic statistics in the country’s recent history.

“I know of someone going about on a promising spree, that if he comes, he would do this and that, but the fact of the matter is he has been in power before, and what actually did he achieve, Nothing?”

“We have experienced his stewardship before, and it didn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians. So, he (Mahama) should stop lying to Ghanaians, for us to continue with our developmental agenda for the country!” he said to cheers from the teeming crowds.

The President pointed out to the gatherings that unlike Mr Mahama, he (President Akufo-Addo) had made good on the pledges he made before he assumed office in 2017.

“I have come, this morning, to ask you if I have reneged on my promises to you, if I have disappointed you, if I came to lie to you. Since I have fulfilled most of my pledges to you, that means I was honest with you. For these reasons, you know I have lived up to expectations, so give me four more years to serve you better and continue my work,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the policies and programmes implemented by his government, were further proof that the New Patriotic Party had a clear understanding of how to put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

“The New Patriotic Party has a blueprint for the development of the country. In our first term we have laid a strong foundation and in the second term, we are going to build on the foundation for the transformation of Ghana to bring prosperity to our country in a way that we have never seen before.

“That is why I need a strong majority in Parliament and a strong vote to give me the confidence and the strength to carry out the programme of economic development of our country,” he added.

Source: GNA